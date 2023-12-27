iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,345,000 after buying an additional 819,001 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22,055.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,282,000 after acquiring an additional 458,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,632,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.93. The company had a trading volume of 324,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,575. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.96 and a 200-day moving average of $160.78. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.56 and a 1-year high of $174.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

