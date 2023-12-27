iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $12,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.77. The stock had a trading volume of 163,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,867. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.56 and a twelve month high of $174.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.78.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

