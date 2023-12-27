iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $12,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
IVE traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.77. The stock had a trading volume of 163,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,867. The company has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.56 and a twelve month high of $174.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.78.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Buffett keeps buying Occidental Petroleum, should you?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- The truth behind NIO’s 60.0% upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.