iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,612,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 187.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $107.88. The stock had a trading volume of 812,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,186. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.82 and a 200 day moving average of $105.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

