iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s Largest Position

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA reduced its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453,941 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 9.1% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.00. 4,905,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

