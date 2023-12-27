Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Director Acquires $35,000.00 in Stock

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) Director Michael W. Dunne purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,754 shares in the company, valued at $159,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Iterum Therapeutics Stock Up 15.0 %
NASDAQ ITRM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. 200,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,499. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.42. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.
Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.61. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.
About Iterum Therapeutics
Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.
