Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Director Acquires $35,000.00 in Stock

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) Director Michael W. Dunne purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,754 shares in the company, valued at $159,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Up 15.0 %

NASDAQ ITRM traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. 200,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,499. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.42. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.61. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 215,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

