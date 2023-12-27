J. Scott Burrows Sells 5,070 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.60, for a total value of C$231,192.00.

J. Scott Burrows also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, J. Scott Burrows acquired 2,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$42.85 per share, with a total value of C$85,700.00.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

PPL traded up C$0.27 on Wednesday, hitting C$45.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,296. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of C$38.79 and a 12 month high of C$49.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71. The firm has a market cap of C$25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Free Report ) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.11). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.20 billion. Analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.174216 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.71.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

