James J. Sanfilippo Sells 1,070 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Stock

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $111,601.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,717.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

JBSS traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $105.96. 31,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $127.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.91.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $234.11 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 22.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBSS. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 745,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,457,000 after buying an additional 274,453 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 397.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 123,296 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1,126.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,033 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 170,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 75,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 81,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 47,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

