Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 247,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 21,012 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 179.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $771,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNLA opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.94. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $48.45.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.