Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.91

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.91 and last traded at $40.76, with a volume of 76730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.59.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 122,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

