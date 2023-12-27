JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.61

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.59, with a volume of 120833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JELD shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 22.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

