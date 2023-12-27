John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo Sells 5,212 Shares

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 5,212 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $547,520.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,032.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

Shares of JBSS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.51. 18,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,991. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.91. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $127.26.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $234.11 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 6.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBSS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

