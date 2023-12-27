Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Position Lowered by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International comprises approximately 3.3% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 11.3% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.58.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,432. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $5,411,496.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,309,978.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 206,851 shares of company stock valued at $10,825,858 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

