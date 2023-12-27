Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,851 shares of company stock valued at $10,825,858. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $57.63 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.07.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.58.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

