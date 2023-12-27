JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,465,190 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 422% from the previous session’s volume of 280,821 shares.The stock last traded at $46.84 and had previously closed at $46.62.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.13.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,176,897,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $112,892,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,724,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,250,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,062,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,011,000 after buying an additional 553,294 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.