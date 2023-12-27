JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2023

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAGGet Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,465,190 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 422% from the previous session’s volume of 280,821 shares.The stock last traded at $46.84 and had previously closed at $46.62.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.13.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,176,897,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $112,892,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,724,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,250,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,062,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,011,000 after buying an additional 553,294 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.