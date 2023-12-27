JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $11,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.29. 1,353,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,321,299. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.