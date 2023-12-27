JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Shares Purchased by Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,534 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC owned 5.85% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $32,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $45.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,973. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average of $44.75. JPMorgan Income ETF has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $46.47.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

