JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMUB. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 68,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 177,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JMUB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.06. The company had a trading volume of 157,014 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average of $49.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

