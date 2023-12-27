KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD reduced its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. KBR accounts for about 8.8% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in KBR were worth $17,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KBR. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at $23,701,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 278,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in KBR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 400,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in KBR by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,987,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in KBR by 2.2% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 261,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,412,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.59, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.11.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently -34.18%.

Insider Activity at KBR

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.53 per share, for a total transaction of $257,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,584,082.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

