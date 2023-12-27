Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.00

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.93, with a volume of 18888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on KELYA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kelly Services

Kelly Services Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.81 million, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.25. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kelly Services

In other news, SVP Daniel H. Malan sold 5,475 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $114,263.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,484.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel H. Malan sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $114,263.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,484.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 30,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,638.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,309 shares of company stock worth $1,151,183 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kelly Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 295,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Kelly Services by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the third quarter worth $10,485,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 89,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 21.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

(Get Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.