Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Acquires 5,757 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 287.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.75. The company has a market cap of $463.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. Argus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVO

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.