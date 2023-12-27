Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 223.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 185,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 26,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 137.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,268 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUBD traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $22.32. The company had a trading volume of 23,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,990. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average of $21.51.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.