Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.61.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.9 %

OHI traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,408. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.93. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.89.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 279.17%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.