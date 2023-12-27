Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 460.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,680 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 444.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 706,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after buying an additional 576,861 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,946,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,014,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,074,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 82.9% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 351,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 159,247 shares in the last quarter.

XCEM traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.19. 43,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,107. The company has a market capitalization of $301.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.35. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

