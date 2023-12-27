Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $299,000 Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 617.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.97.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.19. 1,841,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,413,293. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average of $31.00.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

