Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Increases Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEB. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,540,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,934 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 91,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 82,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 81,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 22,113 shares during the period.

VCEB stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.23. 16,129 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.2192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

