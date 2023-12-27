Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.87 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.31. The company has a market capitalization of $100.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.38%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

