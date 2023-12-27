Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases 1,290 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management owned 0.17% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $8,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 108,575.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,241,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,618 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $158,434,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,400,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,770 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13,083.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,391,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,085,000.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.17. 348,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,552. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.34. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $79.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.2617 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

