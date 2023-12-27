Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases 2,833 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,332,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.21. The company had a trading volume of 264,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,817. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.97. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.82 and a 1 year high of $83.47.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

