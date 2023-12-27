Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 3,319 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 172,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 5.4% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $17,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VYM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.74. 303,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,913. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $112.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.