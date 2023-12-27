Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 74 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.93. The company had a trading volume of 263,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.42. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $150.86 and a fifty-two week high of $241.36. The company has a market cap of $96.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

