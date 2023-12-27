Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,712 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 18.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the software company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,302 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $595.29. The stock had a trading volume of 415,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,455. The company’s 50 day moving average is $586.90 and its 200-day moving average is $543.17. The company has a market cap of $271.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.25.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

