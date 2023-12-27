Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,608 shares during the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for 1.7% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $12,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $33.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,470,922. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.01.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.18.

Read Our Latest Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, COO Timothy P. Cofer acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,953,285.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 350,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,953,285.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 78,050 shares of company stock worth $2,436,368 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.