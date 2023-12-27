Kilroy Realty Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Kilroy Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 128.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kilroy Realty to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

KRC opened at $41.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,937 shares in the company, valued at $405,926.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,926.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,200 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $133,476.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,276.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,175 shares of company stock worth $622,940 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KRC

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Stories

