Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Free Report

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

