Kingsland Minerals Ltd (ASX:KNG) Insider Acquires A$10,920.00 in Stock

Kingsland Minerals Ltd (ASX:KNG – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Revell acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$10,920.00 ($7,428.57).

Kingsland Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 48.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

About Kingsland Minerals

Kingsland Minerals Ltd operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, uranium, copper, nickel, and cobalt deposits, as well as base metal mineralization. Its projects portfolio includes the Allamber, Shoobridge, Woolgni, and Mount Davis projects located in the Northern Territory.

