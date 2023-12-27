KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 66.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,560 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $15,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $258,688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $135,437,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $119,063,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $104,737,000. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.39. 68,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,326. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $85.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $903.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.12 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 22.16%. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.78%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

