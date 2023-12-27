KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 63.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 7.8% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 98.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $591.37 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $593.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $529.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $495.99.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. UBS Group raised their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $527.94.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

