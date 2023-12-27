Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 941 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM opened at $111.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.03. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $112.36. The firm has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

