Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUV. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,386,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,447,000 after buying an additional 450,637 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 959,555 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,348,000 after buying an additional 224,046 shares during the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,294,000. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,196,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,100,000. 18.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

