Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

VLO opened at $133.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.38. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.