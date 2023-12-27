Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,981,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,849 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,035,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,304,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,132,000 after acquiring an additional 872,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 10,480,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,424,000 after acquiring an additional 696,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,965,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,038,000 after acquiring an additional 679,156 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.50. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.