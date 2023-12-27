Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $208.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $217.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.11.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

