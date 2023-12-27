Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,750,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,045,000 after purchasing an additional 827,464 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,861,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,044,000 after purchasing an additional 927,864 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,602,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,378,000 after purchasing an additional 570,650 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,440,000 after purchasing an additional 579,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,017,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,217,000 after purchasing an additional 454,091 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $50.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.4221 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

