Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,626 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 98,557.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,735,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,977,000 after buying an additional 16,718,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,631,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $92.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.92 and a twelve month high of $93.78.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

