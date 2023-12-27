Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,269 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after acquiring an additional 104,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.82.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

XEL stock opened at $62.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $72.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.32.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

