Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 256 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $77.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.75.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.2249 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

