Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PJAN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 328.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,283,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,466,000 after buying an additional 2,516,702 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,866,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,345,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,113,000 after buying an additional 146,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 222,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after buying an additional 110,455 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PJAN stock opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $667.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.49.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.