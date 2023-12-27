Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 314 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 90,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 38,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.13. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

