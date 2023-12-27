Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 468 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $55.93 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $56.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average of $52.21.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

