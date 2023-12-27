Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,086 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.8% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $551,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $551,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $102,494.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,445,536.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 844,048 shares of company stock valued at $194,246,041. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CRM opened at $266.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.65 and a 52-week high of $268.36. The firm has a market cap of $257.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.22, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.79 and its 200-day moving average is $219.48.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

